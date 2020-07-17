Goa's COVID-19 count touches 3,304, death toll 21

Left Menu
The COVID-19 count in Goa touched 3,304 as 196 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, while the death toll increased by two to reach 21, an official said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 count in Goa touched 3,304 as 196 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, while the death toll increased by two to reach 21, an official said. A total of 129 people were discharged after recovery, taking the number of such cases to 1,946, leaving the state with 1,337 active ones, he added.

"A 67-year-old woman from Vasco died in ESI Hospital in Margao. The samples of an unidentified person brought dead to the district hospital in Margao tested positive, increasing the death toll by two in the last 24 hours," the official informed. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 3,304, new cases: 196, deaths: 21, discharged: 1,946, active cases 1,337, Samples tested till date: 1,03,527.

