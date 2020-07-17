Canada medical officials worried about recent spike in coronavirus cases

Canada medical officials worried about recent spike in coronavirus casesReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:53 IST
A recent spike in coronavirus cases in Canada is worrying and can be linked to groups of young people gathering in bars and elsewhere, a top medical official said on Friday.
"When we examine recent trends in case reporting, there is some cause for concern. After a period of steady decine, daily case counts have started to rise," deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo told a briefing.