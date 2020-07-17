Left Menu
Development News Edition

India registers 7.4 pc decline in maternal mortality ratio between 2015-17 and 2016-18

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:04 IST
India registers 7.4 pc decline in maternal mortality ratio between 2015-17 and 2016-18

The maternal mortality ratio in India declined from 122 in 2015-17 to 113 in 2016-18, a 7.4 per cent decline, according to a special bulletin released by the Registrar General of India, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday. He highlighted that the country has been witnessing a progressive reduction in MMR from 167 in 2011-2013, 130 in 2014-2016, 122 in 2015-17 to 113 in 2016-18.

On India's commitment to Sustainable Development Goals SDG, Vardhan said that with this persistent decline, India is on track to achieving the SDG of 70 per lakh live births by 2030 and National Health Policy (NHP) target of 100 per live births by 2020, according to a health ministry statement. Maternal mortality ratio (MMR) is the ratio of the number of maternal deaths during a given time period per 1,00,000 live births during the same time period.

The number of states which have achieved the SDG target has now risen from three to five. These five states are Kerala (43), Maharashtra (46) Tamil Nadu (60), Telangana (63) and Andhra Pradesh (65). "There are 11 states that have achieved the target of MMR set by the NHP which includes the five states and Jharkhand (71), Gujarat (75), Haryana (91), Karnataka (92), West Bengal (98) and Uttarakhand (99)," the statement said.

Vardhan said that three states -- Punjab (129), Bihar (149) and Odisha (150) -- have maternal mortality ratio in between 100-150, while for five states, Chhattisgarh (159), Rajasthan (164), Madhya Pradesh (173), Uttar Pradesh (197) and Assam (215), the MMR is above 150, according to the statement. The Union health minister congratulated the Rajasthan, which has shown the maximum decline of 22 points in MMR, Uttar Pradesh 19 points, Odisha 18, Bihar 16 points and Madhya Pradesh 15 points. Telangana and Maharashtra have shown more than 15 per cent decline in MMR, while Odisha, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat have shown a decline between 10-15 per cent, Vardhan said, adding that Karnataka, Assam, Jharkhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have witnessed a decline in maternal mortality ratio between 5-10 per cent.

"This success can be attributed to the intensive endeavour of the government in achieving impressive gains in institutional deliveries as well as focusing on quality and coverage of services under NHM through various schemes such as Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram, Janani Suraksha Yojana, and newer initiatives like Laqshya and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan," the minister was quoted as saying in the statement. The government also envisaging rolling out the overarching SUMAN initiative including the midwifery initiative, assuring the delivery of maternal and newborn healthcare services encompassing wider access to free and quality services, zero tolerance for denial of services along with respectful maternity care, he said.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for posing as HM Shah's secretary to get official's transfer cancelled

The Delhi Police have arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posing as the personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asking the staff of the ministry of road, transport and highways to modify the transfer order of an...

Dutch king may stop using carriage celebrating colonial past

Dutch King Willem-Alexander may stop using a ceremonial horse-drawn carriage with images celebrating the Netherlands former rule over colonies, he said on Friday, following an upsurge in criticism of the Golden Carriage. The gilded wooden c...

Man arrested for giving shelter to son accused of murder

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly giving shelter to his son, who is accused of killing a sweet shop owner here, police said. The sweet shop owner, Manoj, was shot at by two assailants on Thursday following some dispute. He succumbe...

Rajasthan reports 615 new COVID-19 cases

615 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported till 8.30 pm today in the state, taking the total number of cases to 27,789. Death toll has risen to 546 after 8 deaths were reported today. There are 6,617 active cases, Rajasthan Health De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020