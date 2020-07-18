Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. travel industry seeks govt assistance, new tax breaks to spur trips

"The travel industry is facing an economic environment that is 10 times worse than the aftermath of 9/11." The Labor Department has said that the travel industry has lost more than 4 million jobs since March. The group also called for additional payroll assistance, and asked to restore the food and entertainment business expense deduction to encourage business spending, for boosting an employee retention tax credit.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 00:04 IST
U.S. travel industry seeks govt assistance, new tax breaks to spur trips

The coronavirus-hit U.S. travel industry on Friday asked Congress for $10 billion in federal grants to promote safe practices, new liability protections and tax credits for travelers and the industry. The U.S. Travel Association, which represents hotels, car rental companies, American Express, airports and tourism agencies, also wants $13 billion for U.S. airports and a refundable tax credit of up to 50% of travel expenses through the end of 2022 of up to $3,000 per family.

"As the virus continues to wreak havoc on society, the situation in the travel industry is only getting worse. The industry is now on track to shrink by $1.2 trillion by the end of the year," the group's policy chief, Tori Emerson Barnes, told Congress. "The travel industry is facing an economic environment that is 10 times worse than the aftermath of 9/11." The Labor Department has said that the travel industry has lost more than 4 million jobs since March.

The group also called for additional payroll assistance, and asked to restore the food and entertainment business expense deduction to encourage business spending, for boosting an employee retention tax credit. The proposal joins a growing number of requests for government assistance.

Airline unions have sought $32 billion in funds for carriers and contractors for payroll costs, while public transit agencies want up to $36 billion, Amtrak $1.5 billion and bus companies $15 billion. U.S. passenger airlines, which were approved for $50 billion in March in grants and loans from Congress, said Thursday they are not actively seeking assistance but would accept a new bailout if it came without additional strings.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer told reporters Friday "we haven't gotten any requests from the airlines." Democrats previously made sure "workers were taken care of if the airlines need aid and that's going to continue to be our watchword," he added.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for posing as HM Shah's secretary to get official's transfer cancelled

The Delhi Police have arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posing as the personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asking the staff of the ministry of road, transport and highways to modify the transfer order of an...

Dutch king may stop using carriage celebrating colonial past

Dutch King Willem-Alexander may stop using a ceremonial horse-drawn carriage with images celebrating the Netherlands former rule over colonies, he said on Friday, following an upsurge in criticism of the Golden Carriage. The gilded wooden c...

Man arrested for giving shelter to son accused of murder

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly giving shelter to his son, who is accused of killing a sweet shop owner here, police said. The sweet shop owner, Manoj, was shot at by two assailants on Thursday following some dispute. He succumbe...

Rajasthan reports 615 new COVID-19 cases

615 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported till 8.30 pm today in the state, taking the total number of cases to 27,789. Death toll has risen to 546 after 8 deaths were reported today. There are 6,617 active cases, Rajasthan Health De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020