COVID-19 outbreak in Indore may reach its peak by early August

Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Praveen Jadia, on Saturday said that the total count of COVID-19 patients in the district has reached 5,906 after 136, 129 and 145 new cases were reported in the last three days respectively. Indore is the worst-affected district in the state.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:38 IST
Health authorities have expressed fears that the COVID-19 outbreak in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, which has so far reported more than 5,900 cases, is likely to reach its peak by late July or early August. In view of this possibility, the authorities have started gearing up to reserve more than 10,000 beds for coronavirus patients in the district hospitals.

According to officials, more than 125 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district for the last three consecutive days. Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Praveen Jadia, on Saturday said that the total count of COVID-19 patients in the district has reached 5,906 after 136, 129 and 145 new cases were reported in the last three days respectively.

Indore is the worst-affected district in the state. "We estimate that the coronavirus outbreak in the district may reach its peak in late July or early August. We are reviewing the medical arrangements," he said.

The CMHO said that 1,443 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the district, whereas a total of 7,000 beds were reserved for such patients in hospitals. "We are preparing to reserve more than 10,000 beds in hospitals for the coronavirus patients in hospitals considering the possibility that the outbreak may reach its peak in the coming days. We are holding discussions with the hospital management in this regard," he said.

Jadia said that in the last four months, 288 patients have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the district, while 4,175 people have recovered after treatment. After the lifting of curbs as part of 'Unlock 1', people had started coming out on the streets and started visiting public places and workplaces. However, in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, the administration once again imposed some restrictions recently.

District Collector Manish Singh said that a "left-right" system has been introduced for business establishments in Indore city as a new way to curb the spread. Under this, shops on the right side of the road will be allowed to open on one day, followed by those on the other side the next day.

Singh said that the government personnel cannot be deployed everywhere to monitor the situation and people must take care to protect themselves from the infection.

