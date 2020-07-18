85-year-old cancer patient, wife defeat COVID-19 in Odisha

An 85-year-old cancer patient and his septuagenarian wife have recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha's Kendrapara district, officials said on Saturday. Surendra Pati, who is suffering from throat cancer, and his 78-year-old wife Sabitri have been cured of COVID-19 and both have been discharged from a medical facility, Kendrapara district Collector Samarth Verma said.

"...they inspire many to beat the disease. Our best wishes to them," the collector tweeted. The man was admitted to the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack on June 8 for chemotherapy, while his spouse was attending to him at the hospital. On June 29, both of them had tested positive for COVID-19, Kendrapara Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) M H Beig said.

The couple was admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital in Cuttack. After undergoing treatment for 10 days, they were discharged when they tested negative for the infection, he said. Thereafter, the couple was housed in a COVID-19 care centre in Bagada gram panchayat area in Kendrapara block as a precautionary measure, Beig said, adding they were discharged from the facility on Friday.

"The couple, particularly Surendra Pati, fought the battle against coronavirus with grit and determination despite his advancing age. Cancer patients have low immunity levels," he said. The couple has sent a message loud and clear that COVID-19 can be vanquished, the ADMO added.