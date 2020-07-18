134 new coronavirus cases in Aurangabad, tally crosses 10,000

Coronavirus cases in central Maharashtra's Aurangabad district rose to 10,216 on Saturday with 134 new patients being detected, a district official said. Three deaths were reported on Saturday which took the death toll due to the pandemic in the district to 390, he said.

Ninety-two of the fresh cases were found in rural parts of the district while 37 cases were detected in the city, he said. Five others were diagnosed with the viral infection through the rapid antigen testing, he added.

5,861 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery and there are 3,965 active patients..