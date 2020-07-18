Left Menu
Development News Edition

268 new COVID-19 cases in Surat, highest in Gujarat

Surat district reported268 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its case tally to 9,973, the Gujarat health department said in a release here. As in the last several days, the district again reported the highest number of new coronavirus patients in Gujarat.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:30 IST
268 new COVID-19 cases in Surat, highest in Gujarat

Surat district reported268 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its case tally to 9,973, the Gujarat health department said in a release here. As in the last several days, the district again reported the highest number of new coronavirus patients in Gujarat. Overall rise in cases in the state was 960 on Saturday.

Withten fatalities,the COVID-19 death toll in the district rose to 426, the health department said. 337 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. The number of recovered patients in the district is now 6,315.

Of 268 new cases, 203 were found in Surat city, which also accounted for seven out of ten deaths. Katargam in Surat city reported 30 cases, the highest among city zones. The area has reported 2,008 coronavirus cases so far.

The local administration said that it has carried out a health survey of 11.34 lakh people so far. Amid rising number of cases, some diamond and textile units in the city have temporarily suspended operations voluntarily, while other diamond units were sealed by the authorities after new cases were reported among their employees.

Several diamond units in Umarwada and Varachha localities remain closed..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Charge d'Affaires summoned over death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K: MEA.

Pak Charge dAffaires summoned over the death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K MEA....

Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance protests against Nepali PM Oli's remark on Lord Ram

Protests erupted in Bangladesh against Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis recent comments on Ayodhya and Lord Ram. Activists of Hindu Dharam Suraksha Parishad and Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance made a human chain outside Jatiya ...

Study suggests loneliness alters brain's social network

Loneliness alters how the brain represents relationships, according to a new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience. A brain region called the medial prefrontal cortex mPFC maintains a structured map of a persons social circles, ...

Rahul Gandhi says Centre behaving like Chamberlain amid LAC tensions

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Centre of behaving like former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain -- who was considered as a weak leader by many -- with regard to the tensions at the Line of Actual Control LAC. He a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020