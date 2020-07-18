268 new COVID-19 cases in Surat, highest in Gujarat

Surat district reported268 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its case tally to 9,973, the Gujarat health department said in a release here. As in the last several days, the district again reported the highest number of new coronavirus patients in Gujarat. Overall rise in cases in the state was 960 on Saturday.

Withten fatalities,the COVID-19 death toll in the district rose to 426, the health department said. 337 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. The number of recovered patients in the district is now 6,315.

Of 268 new cases, 203 were found in Surat city, which also accounted for seven out of ten deaths. Katargam in Surat city reported 30 cases, the highest among city zones. The area has reported 2,008 coronavirus cases so far.

The local administration said that it has carried out a health survey of 11.34 lakh people so far. Amid rising number of cases, some diamond and textile units in the city have temporarily suspended operations voluntarily, while other diamond units were sealed by the authorities after new cases were reported among their employees.

Several diamond units in Umarwada and Varachha localities remain closed..