COVID-19: Odisha's Ganjam district distributes 10,000 vials of homeopathic medicine to frontline workers

The Ganjam district administration has distributed around 10,000 vials of immunity-boosting homeopathic medicines to frontline workers engaged in different COVID-19 related activities, officials said on Saturday. The vials were prepared by the government-run Biju Patnaik Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital here on the request of the chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Ganjam, they said.

"We have already distributed those to the frontline workers in the first phase," the CDMO of Ganjam district, Uma Shankar Mishra, said. The state government has recommended 'Arsenicum album 30' as a preventive medicine to boost immunity, which the Centre had approved, sources said.

The number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed the 5,000-mark and more than 500 workers have been infected with the disease in the district. A total of 52 patients have died due to the contagion in the district.