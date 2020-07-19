Left Menu
1,211 fresh COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in Delhi last 24 hours

Delhi has recorded 1,211 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a month, and 31 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Sunday. As many as 1,03,134 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 16,031 active cases, it said. The bulletin said that as many as 5,762 RT-PCR tests and 14,444 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 18:50 IST
Delhi has recorded 1,211 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a month, and 31 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Sunday. On June 8, the city had recorded 1,007 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is now 1,22,793. The death toll due to the disease is 3,628, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. As many as 1,03,134 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 16,031 active cases, it said.

The bulletin said that as many as 5,762 RT-PCR tests and 14,444 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,18,989 tests have been conducted till date, which is 43,104 tests per million population, it said. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 8,819, the bulletin said.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around one per cent every day. For every 100 confirmed cases, three have died due to the virus in the city so far.  The recovery rate has increased to more than 83 per cent. PTI GVS  ANB ANB

