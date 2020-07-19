Left Menu
Health Minister urges recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

Despite India having one of the highest COVID-19 recovery rates, plasma donation by recovered patients is yet to pick up, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Sunday, urging people to come forward to help fight the pandemic. Despite the fact that India has one of the highest cure rates amongst COVID-19 patients, the plasma donations has yet to pick up," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:19 IST
Despite India having one of the highest COVID-19 recovery rates, plasma donation by recovered patients is yet to pick up, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Sunday, urging people to come forward to help fight the pandemic. Vardhan launched a plasma donation campaign at the AIIMS hospital here during an event co-organised by Delhi police, where 26 police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 volunteered to donate their blood plasma, the health ministry said.

Vardhan said it's "very sad" that a dozen Delhi police personnel died due to the coronavirus but they are "doing a great job" deploying personnel to contain the spread. Of the volunteers, Om Prakash was donating his plasma for the third time Sunday. The health minister saluted the contribution of the volunteers by conferring certificates.

Vardhan said these volunteers will inspire others to donate plasma. "Every single donor counts in our journey towards victory over COVID-19 and we need more and more of these plasma warriors to help fight the pandemic till a definitive treatment or vaccine is developed," he was quoted as saying in a ministry statement.

"As of now convalescent plasma therapy has been approved for compassionate use with various plasma banks being set up to ensure round-the-clock availability. Despite the fact that India has one of the highest cure rates amongst COVID-19 patients, the plasma donations has yet to pick up," he said. Remembering Delhi police's contribution in the success of Pulse Polio campaign in 1994, Vardhan said tens of thousands of police constables had joined the drive.

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains protective antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 virus. It can provide immunity to patients of COVID-19 when transfused. Considering its potential benefit, plasma therapy is provided to those who are not responding to conventional treatment. Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19, and has completed 28 days after the completion of treatment or home isolation, is between 18 and 60 years of age with a weight of more than 50 kg is eligible to donate their blood plasma, the statement said.

The process of donation is completed in 1-3 hours. Plasma therapy has been mentioned under "investigational therapies" in the Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19 by the Health Ministry.

