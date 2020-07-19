Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka engages health consortium to provide remote home isolation monitoring services

The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services issued a work order on July 17 for Swasth to work with the state to implement a 10-day care package through service providers for patients isolating at home for an initial period of one month, an official release said. It said, this package will include daily monitoring of patients by healthcare professionals, and periodic check-ins by doctors.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:33 IST
Karnataka engages health consortium to provide remote home isolation monitoring services

The Karnataka government on Sunday said it has engaged Swasth, a non-profit consortium of healthcare partners to provide remote home isolation monitoring services, for the sake of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients. The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services issued a work order on July 17 for Swasth to work with the state to implement a 10-day care package through service providers for patients isolating at home for an initial period of one month, an official release said.

It said, this package will include daily monitoring of patients by healthcare professionals, and periodic check-ins by doctors. Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare Pankaj Kumar Pandey had conducted a meeting on July 16 with Swasth to discuss its proposal for implementing a system to monitor home isolation for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID patients.

As more patients with non-serious COVID-19 symptoms are being advised to isolate at home to ensure the availability of beds and resources for severely-ill patients, the system is intended to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure adequate care for patients in home isolation, the department said. This package will also feature the provision of home healthcare and safety guidelines to patients and caregivers, as well as linkages to emergency support in case of escalation of symptoms, the release said adding state health authorities will inspect patients' homes to ensure their consent and check that it is feasible to enrol them to the home isolation programme.

Authorities will upload patient details and medical history to the Swasth platform, it said adding Swasth will then forward these patient details to service providers who will 'onboard' the patient, allocate a nurse/healthcare professional and doctor to the patient and orient the patient and care-giver on safety measures to maintained during the home isolation period. If the person's condition worsens, he/she can get in touch with an emergency contact provided, and be connected with the doctor.

The doctor may recommend a patient call the 108 ambulance service or redirect them to government services, it added.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance on third day of deadlocked summit

A European Union plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarreled over the level of spending and what strings to attach to it. On the third day of a tense summit in...

2,000 multi-brand retail outlets to be opened in Haryana under cooperative dept

Under the aegis of Haryanas Cooperative Department, 2,000 multi-brand retail outlets will be opened in the state to encourage young entrepreneurs, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday. Khattar said that through the coop...

Man arrested for stating talaq thrice to wife

Hyderabad, July 19 PTI A case has been registered under the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act-2019, which prohibits divorce by pronouncing talaq by husbands of married Muslim women, over a complaint by a woman that her husba...

EU summit drags into 3rd day amid splits on virus fund

European Union leaders remained fundamentally divided for a third day Sunday over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro USD 2.1 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that they might not r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020