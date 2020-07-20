Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Nicklaus says he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year

Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time golf major winner, said on Sunday that he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year and his wife Barbara had also tested positive for the coronavirus. "Our hearts do go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families, we were just a couple of the lucky ones." Nicklaus said that he had tested positive four times and his wife Barbara three.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 03:13 IST
Golf-Nicklaus says he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time golf major winner, said on Sunday that he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year and his wife Barbara had also tested positive for the coronavirus. At 80 years old, Nicklaus is in the higher risk category for being seriously ill with the disease, which has killed more than 140,000 people in the United States. He said he counted himself lucky to have come through with a relatively mild case.

Speaking during a weather delay in final round play of the Memorial Tournament that he hosts, Nicklaus said that while he had symptoms of the illness, his wife was asymptomatic. The couple self-isolated at their home in south Florida from March 13 to April 20. "Barbara was asymptomatic, I had a sore throat and a cough, it didn't last very long," said Nicklaus in an interview with CBS. "We were very, very fortunate, we were lucky.

"Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80-years-old, that it's an at risk age," he said. "Our hearts do go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families, we were just a couple of the lucky ones." Nicklaus said that he had tested positive four times and his wife Barbara three. Both have since tested positive for the coronavirus antibody.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised people not to shake hands with others during the pandemic, Nicklaus said last week that he hoped to continue the tradition of shaking the winner's hand on the 18th green. He said on Sunday that he was still willing to shake hands but would leave it up to the winner to decide.

"So we'll have to see what he wants to do," said Nicklaus.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK poised to suspend Hong Kong extradition treaty: British newspapers

Britain will on Monday suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in a further escalation of its dispute with China over the introduction of a security law in the former colony, British newspapers reported.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab,...

Soccer-President of Bolivia Football Federation dies at 58

The president of the Bolivia Football Federation has died, the federation said on Sunday. No official cause of death was given for 58-year-old Cesar Salinas but his former club, The Strongest, last week said he had been diagnosed with COVID...

Golf-Woods focuses on the positives after stumbling finish at Memorial

Tiger Woods first PGA Tour event in five months ended with a grinding final round four-over 76 at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday, but the 15-times major winner said he was leaving Muirfield Village Golf Club focused on the positives. Woo...

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn took a swipe at his old employers in a newspaper interview on Sunday, calling the Renault and Nissan results pathetic, driven as much by a lack of joint leadership than the COVID-19 pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020