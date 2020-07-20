Soccer-President of Bolivia Football Federation dies at 58

The president of the Bolivia Football Federation has died, the federation said on Sunday. No official cause of death was given for 58-year-old Cesar Salinas but his former club, The Strongest, last week said he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It is with much pain that I got the news of the passing of my friend Cesar Salinas, president of the Bolivian Football Federation,” Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), said via twitter. “Cesar was a man who was committed to the sport and he leaves us a legacy of dedication and hard work to the development of Bolivian and South American football.”

Salinas’s wife, Ines Quispe, has also tested positive for the virus, said The Strongest, where she is president.