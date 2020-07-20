Second plasma bank in Kerala set up in Wayanad

Wayanad (Ker), Jul 21 (PTI)Kerala's second plasma bank has been set up at the Wayanad district hospital at nearby Mananthavady, close on the heels of a similar facility being launched at Manjeri in Malappuram. The District Medical Officer Dr Renuka, who inaugurated the plasma bank on Sunday, said the convalescent plasma therapy has been found effective in treating the critical COVID-19 patients.

Health authorities said the donors of plasma should have tested negative for the virus twice and the donation should be within 14-120days of the final test result. The donor should be between 14-50 years of age and be healthy with a minimum weight of 55 kgs.

Seven people who had recovered from the infection had turned up at the hospital to donate their plasma