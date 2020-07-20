Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh to host late-stage trial of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Bangladesh's state medical research agency has approved a third-phase trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd , as infections rise in the densely populated South Asian country. Sinovac has been looking for volunteers outside China as the number of coronavirus cases there has dwindled, said a member of Bangladesh’s national technical advisory committee to tackle COVID-19.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:27 IST
Bangladesh to host late-stage trial of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's state medical research agency has approved a third-phase trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, as infections rise in the densely populated South Asian country.

Sinovac has been looking for volunteers outside China as the number of coronavirus cases there has dwindled, said a member of Bangladesh's national technical advisory committee to tackle COVID-19. The trial, to be conducted by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR, B), could begin next month.

"We have given ethical permission for the trial after reviewing the research protocol," Mahmood Uz Jahan, director of the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC), told Reuters. The trial will involve 4,200 volunteers, Jahan said.

"Half of them will get vaccinated," he said. The trial would be conducted in seven hospitals specializing in treating novel coronavirus infections in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, and ICDDR, B official said on the condition of anonymity.

A Sinovac representative told Reuters that it was waiting for official approval from Bangladesh. A senior Bangladesh health ministry official, who declined to be identified, said there should not be any objection from the government as Bangladesh would "get priority" if they can successfully develop the vaccine.

Bangladesh had 204,525 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday, with 2,618 deaths. Sinovac said this month it was starting Phase III trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine in Brazil.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Babri mosque demolition case: Advani to depose on July 24; MM Joshi on July 23

A special CBI court on Monday set July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case. His statement under section 313 of CrPC will be recorded through video conferencing...

UK considers suspending extradition treaty with Hong Kong

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is considering suspending Britains extradition treaty with Hong Kong after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions have grown with Beijing, Raab said it can no longer be business as usu...

UK buying 90 million coronavirus vaccine doses

British officials say they have signed a deal to buy 90 million doses of experimental coronavirus vaccines being developed by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and others. The British government said in a statement on Monday that it had secur...

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli convicted of tax evasion

An Israeli court convicted top model Bar Refaeli on Monday on four counts of tax offenses, capping a prolonged tax evasion case against her and her family that sullied the image of a once beloved national icon. Refaeli entered the Tel Aviv ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020