Five Nations Build Stronger Early Warnings With WMO Support as 2027 Deadline Nears

For people facing floods, coastal inundation or dangerous weather, a useful warning depends on much more than a forecast: reliable observations, trained staff and clear alerts must connect across a system that can keep working under pressure. A new World Meteorological Organization (WMO) publication describes how support for Bangladesh, Haiti, Liberia, Mozambique and Somalia has strengthened different parts of that system, with each country choosing priorities shaped by its needs, resources and institutional challenges.

The work forms part of Early Warnings for All (EW4All), the initiative calling for every person on Earth to be protected by life-saving multi-hazard early warning systems by 2027. In 2024, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency provided US$5.5 million through the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction to accelerate implementation. WMO received US$900,000 from that allocation for a project supporting Pillar 2 of the early warning chain, covering detection, observation, monitoring, analysis and forecasting.

Stronger warnings start with institutions and reliable observations

Somalia's priority was establishing the institutional foundations needed for a national meteorological and hydrological service, addressing the fragmentation of services delivered by different partners. The project supported national efforts to develop governance structures, legal arrangements, coordination mechanisms, staff capacity and strategic planning, alongside the country's EW4All roadmap. These foundations are intended to help Somalia develop a nationally coordinated, government-owned system with clearer responsibilities for the services on which forecasts and warnings depend.

Liberia concentrated on the quality and continuity of its hydrometeorological information, strengthening the observation network that supplies essential evidence about weather and water conditions. Station rehabilitation, maintenance, technical training and improvements to data transmission supported more reliable observations, with historical records digitized to make past information more accessible. The work strengthened the foundations for hazard monitoring, analysis, forecasting and warning delivery, supported by technical cooperation with Nigeria.

Better forecasts need clear alerts and accessible information

Mozambique focused on operational forecasting and warning services, giving meteorological and hydrological staff training in international observation and data-exchange systems, including WIS 2.0. Digital platforms were developed to improve access to monitoring data, forecasts and alerts, and the project supported Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) alerts and standard operating procedures for priority hazards. Cooperation with South Africa contributed to this work, reflecting the value of sharing technical experience between countries facing related challenges.

Bangladesh concentrated on forecasting and alert dissemination, particularly for coastal hazards that require detailed information about storm surges and inundation. Training covered storm-surge modelling and coastal inundation forecasting, with workshops bringing meteorological and hydrological services together with government agencies and the media. Work on standardized multi-hazard alerts using CAP supported clearer communication across the organizations involved in preparing and sharing warnings, connecting technical forecasting improvements with the practical task of getting information to people.

Keeping essential services running and building lasting capacity

In Haiti, insecurity and institutional disruption made maintaining critical services a central concern. Support included backup power, forecasting equipment, satellite connectivity, technical training and flood-forecasting activities, helping protect operational capacity under difficult conditions. The country's EW4All roadmap and Pillar 2 action plan were finalized and validated, providing a foundation for longer-term improvements alongside the immediate support needed to sustain services.

National ownership ran through the project, with countries identifying priorities and leading implementation, supported by WMO's technical expertise, UN agencies and regional partners. The publication presents these achievements as important building blocks in an unfinished effort: continued Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) support in Haiti and new initiatives in Somalia and Mozambique are helping build on the progress. The foundations established are expected to support resilience to weather, climate and water hazards beyond the 2027 target.