Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egyptians struggle to return to work even as lockdown lifts

"We actually closed before the government closed everything because it just felt wrong having children come in and then a whole load of new children come in and also schools were panicking and parents were panicking," said Emma Davies, the artistic director of the theatre. ECONOMIC STIMULUS Egypt has injected 100 billion Egyptian pounds ($6.3 billion) to stimulate the economy and tried to help the poor and the informal sector workers who depend on day labour. Around a third of Egypt's 100 million population lived below the poverty line before the pandemic.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:31 IST
Egyptians struggle to return to work even as lockdown lifts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Actors at the Sitara theatre had just started their production of "Beauty and the Beast" when the coronavirus pandemic hit Egypt and brought their show to a grinding halt.

Months later, and despite the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions, the actors have accepted that they must pack away their costumes in storage and wait for the day they can safely bring their characters back to life once more. Like other countries, Egypt has been trying to revive its economy, hit hard by a coronavirus lockdown that paralyzed tourism and other vital sectors and cut growth forecasts for the 2019/2020 fiscal year to 4.2% from 5.6% prior to the crisis.

The actors, like many in the private sector, have been forced to face the reality that their jobs will not return immediately to what they were used to before the pandemic. "Our work mainly depends on gatherings and I understand the country has opened up to a large extent ... but really for me, I don't think it's the safest option as we work mainly with schools and small children in large numbers," said Summer Galal, one of the actresses in the troupe.

" of everything we've been through since coronavirus began until bringing things back and putting them away in storage feels very heavy ... the psychological impact has been intense," Galal added. In mid-March, Egypt imposed lockdown measures including a night curfew, bans on large public gatherings, and the closure of restaurants and theatres.

Restrictions were eventually lifted in June, with theatres allowed to operate at 25% capacity. But with several hundred new COVID-19 cases being reported daily, the Sitara decided to stay closed. "We actually closed before the government closed everything because it just felt wrong having children come in and then a whole load of new children come in and also schools were panicking and parents were panicking," said Emma Davies, the artistic director of the theatre.

ECONOMIC STIMULUS Egypt has injected 100 billion Egyptian pounds ($6.3 billion) to stimulate the economy and tried to help the poor and the informal sector workers who depend on day labor.

Around a third of Egypt's 100 million population lived below the poverty line before the pandemic. But even those who weathered years of tough economic reforms now find themselves pressed for cash. Egypt's state information service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the government is helping the private sector.

"Employment opportunities are few for managers, even for the staff, because now (cafés) are back to working with a lesser capacity than the usual flow of any restaurant or café," said Khaled Mohamed, 52, who used to be a manager but is now unemployed. Egypt's statistics agency reported in June that more than a quarter of those with a job had not been working due to lockdown measures, while more than half of working Egyptians were on reduced hours or days. Its latest data put unemployment at 9.2% in April.

June data from IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index for the non-oil private sector showed that Egypt's job market faced worsening conditions, with the rate of job shedding accelerating to the fastest recorded since September 2016 Egypt has so far registered 87,775 cases of the coronavirus, although the number of new cases has fallen in recent weeks.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai's COVID-19 cases up by 1,043 to over 1.02 lakh; 41 die

Mumbais tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,02,267 on Monday with addition of 1,043 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. The death toll has mounted by 41 to 5,752, it said, adding that 36 of them were suffering from co-...

First human trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

An experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford university was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials, data showed on Monday, keeping alive the hope it could be in use by the end of...

UK to suspend Hong Kong extradition treaty amid China tensions

Britain announced on Monday it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in an escalation of a dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told ...

Treat as representation plea to protect attorney-client meetings in virtual world:HC to BCI

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Bar Council of India BCI to treat as a representation a plea seeking formation of an expert panel to frame rules to protect attorney-client privileged communication when using third-party apps to hol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020