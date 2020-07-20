Left Menu
COVID-19: Ahmedabad reports 193 new cases; 200 discharged

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 24,568 on Monday with the addition of 193 new infections, the state health department said. With four new COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll in the district rose to 1,551, it said. Ahmedabad also reported the discharge of 200 patients on Monday, taking the number of recovered cases to 19,208, the health department said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:32 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 24,568 on Monday with the addition of 193 new infections, the state health department said. With four new COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll in the district rose to 1,551, it said.

Ahmedabad also reported the discharge of 200 patients on Monday, taking the number of recovered cases to 19,208, the health department said. Ahmedabad city reported 178 new cases, while rural areas registered 15 infections.

