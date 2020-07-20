Left Menu
Goa: Meeting held at GMC to review COVID-19 preparedness

A meeting was held here on Monday at Goa Medical College (GMC) to review COVID-19 preparedness and testing facilities at the college.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:25 IST
Goa: Meeting held at GMC to review COVID-19 preparedness
A meeting was held here on Monday at Goa Medical College (GMC) to review COVID-19 preparedness and testing facilities at the college. Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane, Goa's minister for health said that necessary instructions were given to the team to review screening facilities at GMC for all the patients entering the premises irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic.

"We further discussed proposing for another TrueNat testing facility to add on to existing facilities in order to expedite testing at GMC. GMC has played a vital role in providing not only COVID related but also Non-COVID services to the citizens during this pandemic. To continue serving our citizens, we are constantly working towards the advancement of facilities at GMC," Rane said. The meeting was held in the presence of Dr Bandekar (Dean-GMC), Trupti B. Manerkar (Under Secretary-Health), Dr Savio (HOD-Microbiology) , Dr Wiesman and Dr Mallya.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Goa has reported a total of 3,657 COVID-19 cases, including 1,417 active cases and 2,218 recoveries. So far, 22 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state. (ANI)

