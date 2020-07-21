Left Menu
Development News Edition

As pandemic flares, Chicago bans indoor bars and facials; Florida cases soar

The city of Chicago reimposed some coronavirus restrictions on Monday and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row, as the pandemic raged across the United States. Florida reported 10,347 new cases on Monday, the sixth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 01:51 IST
As pandemic flares, Chicago bans indoor bars and facials; Florida cases soar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The city of Chicago reimposed some coronavirus restrictions on Monday and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row, as the pandemic raged across the United States. In a rare ray of hope, New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months and New York City entered a new phase of reopening on Monday. But the progress, in the very city and state that were once the epicenter, was eclipsed by the grim news nearly everywhere else.

New York State recorded only eight deaths on Sunday while the total number of people hospitalized for the disease fell to 716, the fewest since March 18, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. But metrics for the country as a whole have grown worse. Thirty-two states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases in July while 15 states have reported record increases in deaths. Deaths, hospitalizations, and rates of positive test results continue to climb with at least 15 states reporting record hospitalizations so far in July, according to a Reuters tally.

The virus has killed 140,000 people in the United States and infected some 3.7 million, both figures leading the world. Florida reported 10,347 new cases on Monday, the sixth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections. Another 92 people died in Florida, increasing the state's death toll to 5,183.

Under fire for his response, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said over the weekend that positivity rates and COVID-19-related emergency room visits have been trending lower in recent weeks. The state's teachers' union sued DeSantis and other officials on Monday, seeking to halt the resumption of in-class instruction, claiming it would jeopardize the health of its members and students.

With school due to resume in August or September, many educators across the country are offering only remote learning or limited in-class instruction. Florida is allowing local school districts to establish their own rules on reopening. CHICAGO CRACKS DOWN

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced new restrictions due to take effect on Friday including a ban on indoor service at bars and shutdown of personal services such as shaves and facials that require the removal of masks. "While we aren't near the peak of the pandemic from earlier this year, none of us wants to go back there," Lightfoot said in a statement.

The city of Los Angeles is on the brink of issuing a new stay-at-home order and California's high school sports authority postponed sports such as football that normally start in September until December or January, altering a rite of passage for American youth. Meanwhile, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for schools to reopen in a few weeks and resisting a federal mandate that people wear masks in public, part of what Cuomo called an "incompetent" federal government response.

"I've said to the president from Day One: This virus does not respond to politics," Cuomo told a news conference. "The solution is medicine and science." The country remained "totally unprepared," Cuomo said, as other states lagged in testing, contact tracing, and personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses.

Trump said he would resume holding news briefings on the pandemic on Tuesday after a lengthy hiatus. The president denied trying to play down the danger in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, blaming China for allowing the virus to escape and criticizing experts for being wrong in their early analysis of the outbreak.

Trump, whose leadership has come under fire in part because of his reticence to wear a mask, on Monday tweeted a photo of himself with his face covered. "We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance," he said. "There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!"

Trump did not appear publicly in a mask until a visit to a military medical facility outside of Washington earlier this month.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NFL agrees to daily coronavirus testing

NFL players will undergo daily COVID-19 tests for at least the first two weeks of training camp after the union and the league reached an agreement on the matter Monday. The NFL Players Association demanded the protocol as part of a push fo...

NBA reports zero positive tests in last week

None of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 at the NBA campus in Florida returned positive tests over the past seven days, the league and union announced Monday. That is a good sign that the bubble environment is working as the NBA prepares...

Israel approves cellphone tracking of COVID-19 carriers for rest of year

Israels parliament voted on Monday to allow the countrys domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the rest of the year amid a resurgence in new cases. The Shin Bets surveillance technology has been us...

UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic

British music magazine Q is folding after 34 years in business as the coronavirus epidemic accelerated a downturn in the media sector, forcing the publication to cease operations. The monthly magazines editor, Ted Kessler, announced its clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020