Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambling addiction spikes among South Korea's work-from-home day traders

Day traders seeking help for gambling addiction have tripled in number in South Korea, as COVID-19 social distancing and working-from-home has freed up more time for online stock market trading, data showed. Retail investors, known locally as ants, were a force in a 50% stock-price surge after a virus-induced sell-off in March.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 03:31 IST
Gambling addiction spikes among South Korea's work-from-home day traders

Day traders seeking help for gambling addiction have tripled in number in South Korea, as COVID-19 social distancing and working-from-home has freed up more time for online stock market trading, data showed.

Retail investors, known locally as ants, were a force in a 50% stock-price surge after a virus-induced sell-off in March. From then through May, however, those seeking help for trading-related addictive behaviour reached 214, showed data from the Korea Center on Gambling Problems. The growth rate eclipsed the overall 16% rise in calls seeking help.

The trend is a worrying sign of things to come should social distancing practices such as work-from-home become the norm, experts said, as isolated individuals have even fewer mechanisms such as peer support to check addictive behaviour. Compulsive stock trading also lacks the social stigma that may act as a deterrent toward traditional forms of gambling, even though the stimulation behind both is similar, they said.

South Korea has not enforced any virus-busting lockdown measures, even during the height of the outbreak in the country over February and March. Nevertheless, people and businesses by and large have followed government guidelines and refrained from social gatherings and instituted work-from-home arrangements. One such individual was 35-year-old bank employee surnamed Lee. He has been trading shares online for over a year since hearing of a friend who made a windfall through frequently buying and selling stocks based on rumour and speculation.

Though Lee has seen some success - once making a profit of several hundred thousand dollars in a single trade - increased trading time afforded by working-from-home culminated last month in him losing 1.2 billion won ($1 million) over five days. On the insistence of his wife, he said, he subsequently sought help from a gambling addiction counsellor.

"We tend to see an influx of people seeking help after a huge market dive," said Kim Yeon-su, treatment manager at the Korea Center on Gambling Problems help centre in Seoul. "It happened with Bitcoin and now it's happening with stocks." Active trading accounts - the bulk of which belong to retail investors - rose 2.8 million from mid-January through mid-July, versus 1.6 million in the same period last year, financial association data showed.

The surge was reflected in the July listing of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd, where each share on offer for retail investors attracted 323 prospective buyers whose down-payments totalled 31 trillion won. The successful buyers saw their investment more than quintuple in four days. Investor message boards on South Korea's dominant internet search portal see high traffic throughout trading hours with posts such as, "I want to become a king ant" and "I was robbed today as usual", plus discussion of obscure stocks and preferred shares.

Mental health experts said trading can become high-stakes gambling, with little to hold back the trader when they can trade easily online at home and often on credit. "Some of these people are buying, selling, buying, selling... To become a gambler, you need immediate stimulation to the brain. Invest in stable things, wait three months - they don't do this," said psychiatrist Shin Young-chul at the Kangbuk Samsung Hospital.

"For a person for whom 400 million won goes back and forth in a day, can they stay engaged in their job that earns 2 million won a month?" ($1 = 1,203.1000 won)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court

Uber will defend its business model on Tuesday at Britains Supreme Court in a battle over rights in the workplace that could have ramifications for millions of Britons earning a living in the gig economy.In a case brought by two then Uber d...

UK public-sector workers on COVID-19 frontline to get pay rises

Almost one million public-sector workers in Britain are to be given above-inflation pay rises, the government said on Tuesday, to reflect their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain has been the European country worst hit by the virus,...

Saudi Arabia to allow around 1,000 pilgrims in scaled-down hajj this year

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced only around 1,000 pilgrims of various nationalities already in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform a dramatically scaled-down hajj this year, as the country continues its battle against the surge in coron...

Bengal: Boy's body found from pond in Uttar Dinajpur day after girl's death sparked violence

The body of a boy has been recovered from a pond in the same area where a girl died on Saturday of poisoning, in Chopra Police Station area of Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur, the West Bengal police said on Monday. The police added that an inquest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020