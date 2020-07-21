Left Menu
MP Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away after a prolonged illness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 07:49 IST
MP Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away after a prolonged illness.. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away after a prolonged illness. Tandon was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Tandon, 85, has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11. Tandon's son Ashutosh Tandon announced the demise of his father on Twitter.

"Babuji is no more," Lalji Tandon tweeted. Earlier, Medical Director of Medanta Hospital said that the condition of Tandon, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here is "now stable and still on critical care ventilator". (ANI)

