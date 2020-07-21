Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bi-weekly lockdown in West Bengal may help ease pressure on health sector: Doctors

Senior doctors in West Bengal have blamed people's casual approach to lockdown guidelines and quarantine norms for high COVID-19 caseload in the state, and welcomed the TMC government's decision to impose bi-weekly shutdown to stem the spread of the disease.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 09:30 IST
Bi-weekly lockdown in West Bengal may help ease pressure on health sector: Doctors

Senior doctors in West Bengal have blamed people's casual approach to lockdown guidelines and quarantine norms for high COVID-19 caseload in the state, and welcomed the TMC government's decision to impose bi-weekly shutdown to stem the spread of the disease. Admitting that community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected in a few pockets of Bengal, surgical oncologist Dr Diptendra Sarkar said the "two-day total lockdown across the state will help the administration tackle the situation to a considerable extent".

"In several areas, where contact tracing is not possible, community transmission has been detected. But that does not mean that community transmission has happened in the entire state," he said. Talking about the new shutdown strategy, Dr Sarkar said, "We have to contain the rate of transmission. We have to flatten the curve which has moved upward over a period of time... The lockdown is being imposed in a very calculative manner.

"If it is in force on Thursday and Saturday, people wouldn't get much to do on Friday. And Sunday is usually not a busy day. So the shutdown covers more than just two days. If we can continue this in the coming weeks, we might be able to ease the pressure on the health sector." Another senior physician, Dr Syamasis Bandyopadhyay, said many people have flouted quarantine guidelines over the past few months, leading to the rapid spread of the disease. "There are family members of COVID-19 patients who have not submitted their samples for examination. Some have also violated quarantine norms. These are major reasons for community transmission," he said.

The physician was also sceptical that people might continue to disregard safety norms during this fresh spell of bi-weekly lockdown. "I think many still do not realise the need to be on self quarantine. I doubt how much this complete lockdown will help, under such circumstances." The Bengal government on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state twice a week in its bid to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. The announcement came as Bengal recorded the highest one-day spike of 2,282 infections, which pushed the caseload to 44,769.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-EU deal and vaccine hopes keep dollar at bay

The euro marked a fresh four-month high and commodity currencies found support on Tuesday, after European countries agreed on a rescue package for the blocs coronavirus-hit economies.The hard-won deal - a compromise on concerns that thrifty...

India's largest online entrepreneur's summit to be held on 24-26 July

New Delhi India July 21 ANIBusinessWire India Indias largest online entrepreneurial summit is right around the corner - Startup Summit Live. Stirring Minds brings in a three-day extravaganza filled with knowledge and interest dated July 24t...

Parts of Haryana, UP likely to receive rainfall: IMD

Some areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.Thunderstorm with rain and wind speed of 20-40 kmph would occur over and in adjoining areas o...

'Dil Bechara' co-stars rave about pictures, videos

The song Khulke Jeene Ka starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and co-star Sanjana Sanghi has attracted many fans since its release on Sunday. Adding more for her fans, Sanghi on Tuesday has shared some priceless moments while filming th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020