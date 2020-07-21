Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romania passes law to stop COVID-19 patients from leaving hospitals

The European Union state has reported a spike in COVID-19 infections this month and record high daily levels since the pandemic started in the country in February. Until this month, the government through a series of cabinet decrees has managed the outbreak by hospitalising those who were infected and by quarantining or home-isolating people who might have been exposed.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:32 IST
Romania passes law to stop COVID-19 patients from leaving hospitals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A legislative void that enabled thousands of Romanians infected with the new coronavirus to walk out of hospitals or not be treated at all ends on Tuesday as a new law comes into effect. The European Union state has reported a spike in COVID-19 infections this month and records high daily levels since the pandemic started in the country in February.

Until this month, the government through a series of cabinet decrees has managed the outbreak by hospitalizing those who were infected and by quarantining or home-isolating people who might have been exposed. But on July 2, the country's Constitutional Court ruled that Romania could not enforce mandatory quarantine or hospitalized care based on government decrees and that such containment measures could only be taken through a parliamentary law.

A new law fast-tracked in parliament comes into effect on Tuesday and covers the legislative void. "From tomorrow we have a law, we can hospitalize, we can isolate," Health Minister Nelu Tataru told private television station Digi 24 late on Monday. "If we enforce these levers we can reduce the number of infections."

Tataru added Romania could see a spike to over 1,000 new daily cases in the following days and that the government could decide to quarantine specific outbreaks in companies or neighborhoods going forward. Some 972 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were released from the hospital at their request against medical advice between July 2-20, data released late on Monday showed. Roughly 3,680 infected people were not hospitalized at all.

The government has yet to estimate the impact of the legislative void on the growing number of infections, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said. By Monday, Romania had recorded a total of 38,139 cases, of whom 22.747 recovered and 2,038 died.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

New model connects respiratory droplet physics with COVID-19 spread

Respiratory droplets from a cough or sneeze travel farther and last longer in humid, cold climates than in hot, dry ones, according to a study on droplet physics by an international team of engineers. The researchers incorporated this under...

Travel, Hospitality and F&B body requests Government for waivers to revive tourism in India, drafts a Nine-Point Demand Letter

Mumbai Maharashtra India July 21 ANIPRNewswire A Travel, Hospitality and FB collective by Entrepreneurs Organisation EO has requested the government to provide GST waivers among other demands to revive tourism in India. In a Nine-point Dem...

Gagan Dhawan has introduced Divine Bhakti Box- Perfect gift for children & old angels

New Delhi India July 21 ANIPRNewswire Culture and traditions are the essence of life. They do not just bring along with them rituals but carry forward teachings from one generation to another. With the advent of technology and globalizatio...

Odisha CM, Union ministers condole death of MP Governor Lalji Tandon

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor and veteran BJP leader Lalji Tandon and said he will be remembered for his dedicated ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020