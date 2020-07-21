Left Menu
Development News Edition

New model connects respiratory droplet physics with COVID-19 spread

Respiratory droplets from a cough or sneeze travel farther and last longer in humid, cold climates than in hot, dry ones, according to a study on droplet physics by an international team of engineers.

ANI | California | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:08 IST
New model connects respiratory droplet physics with COVID-19 spread
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Respiratory droplets from a cough or sneeze travel farther and last longer in humid, cold climates than in hot, dry ones, according to a study on droplet physics by an international team of engineers. The researchers incorporated this understanding of the impact of environmental factors on droplets spread into a new mathematical model that can be used to predict the early spread of respiratory viruses including COVID-19, and the role of respiratory droplets in that spread. The results of the study were published in the journal Physics of Fluids.

The team developed this new model to better understand the role that droplet clouds play in the spread of respiratory viruses. Their model is the first to be based on a fundamental approach taken to study chemical reactions called collision rate theory, which looks at the interaction and collision rates of a droplet cloud exhaled by an infected person with healthy people. Their work connects population-scale human interaction with their micro-scale droplet physics results on how far and fast droplets spread, and how long they last. "The basic fundamental form of a chemical reaction is two molecules are colliding. How frequently they're colliding will give you how fast the reaction progresses," said Abhishek Saha, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of California San Diego, and one of the authors of the paper. "It's exactly the same here; how frequently healthy people are coming in contact with an infected droplet cloud can be a measure of how fast the disease can spread."

They found that, depending on weather conditions, some respiratory droplets travel between 8 feet and 13 feet away from their source before evaporating, without even accounting for wind. This means that without masks, six feet of social distance may not be enough to keep one person's exhaled particles from reaching someone else. "Droplet physics are significantly dependent on weather," said Saha. "If you're in a colder, humid climate, droplets from a sneeze or cough are going to last longer and spread farther than if you're in a hot dry climate, where they'll get evaporated faster. We incorporated these parameters into our model of infection spread; they aren't included in existing models as far as we can tell."

The researchers hope that their more detailed model for the rate of infection spread and droplet spread will help inform public health policies at a more local level, and can be used in the future to better understand the role of environmental factors in virus spread. They found that at 35C (95F) and 40 percent relative humidity, a droplet can travel about 8 feet. However, at 5C (41F) and 80 percent humidity, a droplet can travel up to 12 feet. The team also found that droplets in the range of 14-48 microns possess higher risk as they take longer to evaporate and travel greater distances. Smaller droplets, on the other hand, evaporate within a fraction of a second, while droplets larger than 100 microns quickly settle to the ground due to weight.

This is further evidence of the importance of wearing masks, which would trap particles in this critical range. The team of engineers from the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, University of Toronto, and Indian Institute of Science are all experts in the aerodynamics and physics of droplets for applications including propulsion systems, combustion, or thermal sprays. They turned their attention and expertise to droplets released when people sneeze, cough, or talk when it became clear that COVID-19 is spread through these respiratory droplets. They applied existing models for chemical reactions and physics principles to droplets of a saltwater solution saliva is high in sodium chloride which they studied in an ultrasonic levitator to determine the size, spread, and lifespan of these particles in various environmental conditions.

Many current pandemic models use fitting parameters to be able to apply the data to an entire population. The new model aims to change that. "Our model is completely based on "first principles" by connecting physical laws that are well understood, so there is next to no fitting involved," said Swetaprovo Chaudhuri, professor at the University of Toronto and a co-author. "Of course, we make idealized assumptions, and there are variabilities in some parameters, but as we improve each of the submodels with specific experiments and including the present best practices in epidemiology, maybe a first principle pandemic model with high predictive capability could be possible."

There are limitations to this new model, but the team is already working to increase the model's versatility. "Our next step is to relax a few simplifications and to generalize the model by including different modes of transmission," said Saptarshi Basu, professor at the Indian Institute of Science and a co-author. "A set of experiments are also underway to investigate the respiratory droplets that settle on commonly touched surfaces."

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Tickets already bought to remain valid if Australia hosts 2021 T20 WC, says ICC

The International Cricket Council ICC has clarified that the tickets bought by fans for the now-postponed T20 World Cup will remain valid if Australia hosts the 2021 World Cup instead of India. The ICC on Monday postponed the T20 World Cup ...

Released over Rs 27 cr to AAP govt for mid-day meals scheme, Centre tells HC

The Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has released over Rs 27 crore to the AAP government as recurring central assistance under the mid-day meal MDM scheme. It informed a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Pra...

All personnel with coronavirus infection in April recovered, no deaths reported: Navy

All the 906 Sri Lankan Navy personnel, who tested positive for the coronavirus in April while assisting health authorities to capture drug addicts with the infection, have recovered, the Navy said on Tuesday. In early April the sailors at...

Reprimanded for buying samosa, minor boy kills self in Nagpur

An 11-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtras Nagpur city after being reprimanded by his mother for buying a samosa, police said on Tuesday. Veeru Natthu Sahu was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Ganga Nagar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020