Oman to implement night curfew, travel bans for Eid period to stem coronavirus - ONA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:58 IST
Oman will ban travel between all provinces from July 25 to Aug. 8 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Tuesday.

The Gulf state will also implement a daily 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew during that same period, which includes the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Shops and public spaces will be closed during the curfew hours.

