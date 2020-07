Oman to impose curfew, travel bans for Eid holiday due to coronavirus

Oman will ban travel between all its governorates from July 25 to Aug. 8, a period that includes a Muslim holiday, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Tuesday.

A statement from the Health Ministry described the measure as a "total lockdown" of all governorates. The Gulf state will also implement a daily curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the period, which includes the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday period. Shops and public spaces will be closed during the hours of curfew.

Oman, a country of 4.7 million people, recorded 1,458 new cases of infection on Tuesday and 11 deaths, taking the total tally to 69,887 cases and 337 deaths. Oman introduced lockdowns in March in some regions such as Muscat, Dhofar, Duqm, and some tourist towns. Since April, it has gradually allowed commercial centers to reopen and lifted the lockdown in the Muscat region, which includes the capital.

Air and land borders have been closed, except for repatriation. Last week, the government said it would start allowing citizens to fly abroad after applying for permission. In the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Oman and five other Gulf Arab states, the biggest nation Saudi Arabia has the highest number of confirmed infections. Together the group has recorded more than 582,000 cases and more than 3,880 deaths.