Fauci stresses 'fundamentals' to fight outbreaks

Fauci stresses 'fundamentals' to fight outbreaksPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:17 IST
The United States' top infectious disease expert says the best way to manage the surging coronavirus and prevent future outbreaks is by sticking to what he calls the "fundamentals." Dr. Anthony Fauci tells the nation's governors that those include the universal wearing of face masks, shutting bars, limiting indoor dining, avoiding crowds and frequent hand-washing
Fauci addressed governors Monday via videoconference with members of the White House coronavirus task focus. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the audio
Task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx urged governors to watch for even the tiniest increase in the percentage of positive cases, saying it means an uptick is coming.
