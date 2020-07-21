El Salvador to keep airport closed for commercial flights amid coronavirus fears

El Salvador to keep airport closed for commercial flights amid coronavirus fearsReuters | San Salvador | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:00 IST
El Salvador will keep its airport closed for commercial flights as coronavirus cases rise, the country's authority for airports, ports and railways said on Tuesday.
"We have seen that yesterday's cases rebounded strongly," Federico Anliker, head of the state authority, told a press conference. "It doesn't help to open an airport right now."
