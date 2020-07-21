Left Menu
Dutch health institute warns rise in virus cases

The Dutch public health institute says coronavirus infections are on the rise again. The Netherlands had 987 confirmed new infections over the last week, nearly twice as many as a week earlier. Weekly figures published Tuesday show seven people died of COVID-19 over the last week, one fewer than a week earlier.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:38 IST
The Dutch public health institute says coronavirus infections are on the rise again. The Netherlands had 987 confirmed new infections over the last week, nearly twice as many as a week earlier.

Weekly figures published Tuesday show seven people died of COVID-19 over the last week, one fewer than a week earlier. The true numbers are believed to be higher because of a lack of testing, although there's been a significant increase in the capacity of local health authorities to carry out testing. The institute warns there are multiple small clusters around the country.

Most Dutch coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased July 1. But the institute urged people to stick to measures such as social distancing, hand washing, working from home and getting tested if they have any symptoms of the virus. There have been more than 6,100 confirmed deaths in the nation.

