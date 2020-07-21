Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha enhances doctors retirement age to 65

Apart from this, the government has sanctioned Rs 20.64 crore from Chief Minister's Relief Fund for running new dedicated COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres for the next three months in these two districts. Though above one lakh people have returned from outside to Khurda and Cuttack, out of whom many found infected, the virus remained under control.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:01 IST
Odisha enhances doctors retirement age to 65
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to boost the morale of doctors working to combat coronavirus, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced that it is increasing their retirement age by three years to 65. The doctors working under Odisha Health and Medical Service and Allopathic Insurance Medical Officers under Labour and Employees State Insurance Department will now retire at the age of 65, instead of the existing 62.

The decision was taken at a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a video conference here. Odisha has reported a total of 18,757 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths due to the virus. A total of 12,910 patients have recovered from the disease.

Patnaik also reviewed the prevailing coronavirus situation in Khurda and Cuttack and announced Rs 15 crore for the districts for better COVID-19 management. Apart from this, the government has sanctioned Rs 20.64 crore from Chief Minister's Relief Fund for running new dedicated COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres for the next three months in these two districts.

Though above one lakh people have returned from outside to Khurda and Cuttack, out of whom many found infected, the virus remained under control. Khurda recorded recovery rate of 70 per cent and Cuttack 71 per cent which is much above the national average of 63 per cent. "I appreciate the teams in both these districts for achieving a higher recovery rate," Patnaik said.

For the state capital of Bhubaneswar which comes under Khurda district, Patnaik sanctioned a 150-bed (including 30 bed ICU) dedicated COVID Hospital by Aditya Ashwini Hospital and another one at Nilanchal Hospital with 126 beds and 15 ICU beds. These two hospitals will be made operational this week, an official said. Patnaik said, "Slum committees have been working well. The BMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) will incentivise the good work done by these committees." It was decided to expand the health infrastructure in Cuttack to take care of mounting cases and as many as 925 additional beds in COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres are being established in the district, the official said.

It was also decided in the meeting that special focus will be given on congested areas in Cuttack city through active involvement of local communities, training and information centre on COVID-19 at SCB Medical College, an official statement by the CMO said. It will also be through upgradation of the Molecular Genome Lab in SCB, Cuttack, for viral and human host genome sequencing for predicting prognosis of infected patients, it said. Patnaik has also appealed to all community organisations and corporates to set up COVID Care Homes and COVID Care Centres to join the fight against COVID-19.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...

Tesla's spent a year terrifying, electrifying Wall Street

Teslas losses were mounting last summer, massive debt payments were looming, and both Wall Street and federal regulators had run out of patience with the erratic behaviour of CEO Elon Musk. One year ago this week, shares plunged 14 after Te...

After lighting strike, Russian teen goalie returns to pitch

When 16-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was rushed to hospital after being struck by lighting during a warm-up, few thought he would survive. Footage from the stadium outside Moscow where his youth team, FC Znamya Truda, were training o...

Next virus aid package could easily swell past USD 1 trillion

The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above USD 1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020