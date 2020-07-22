Mainland China reports 14 new coronavirus cases, including nine in Xinjiang
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-07-2020 06:24 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 06:24 IST
China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 21, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, nine were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other five were imported cases.
China reported 22 new asymptomatic patients, up from six a day earlier. As of Tuesday, mainland China had 83,707 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.
