Newborn baby of COVID-19 infected mother tests negative for coronavirus

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the team of doctors for successfully conducting the caesarean section on the pregnant woman who is infected with COVID-19. "TRIHMS, Naharlagun yesterday carried out its 1st #COVID19 OT case on expecting mother who delivered healthy baby boy through LSCS surgery.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:00 IST
Representational image Image Credit: ANI

Much to the relief of the authorities of a state-run hospital in Arunachal Pradesh, the newborn baby of a COVID-19 infected mother has tested negative for coronavirus in the antigen test, officials said. The baby boy was delivered through a Lower Segment Cesarian Section (LSCS) conducted by a team of doctors at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun near here on Tuesday evening.

"The infant's result came out negative after the antigen test and he was handed over to the patient's relatives for taking care, as the mother is undergoing treatment at the COVID centre in the hospital," TRIHMS Associate Professor (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) Marina Panging said. The baby weighs 3 kg and will undergo RT-PCR test on Wednesday, according to TRHIMS officials Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the team of doctors for successfully conducting the caesarean section on the pregnant woman who is infected with COVID-19.

"TRIHMS, Naharlagun yesterday carried out its 1st #COVID19 OT case on expecting mother who delivered a healthy baby boy through LSCS surgery. Antigen test for a newborn is negative. Congratulations to the medical team for carrying out the task amidst all risk," Khandu tweeted. The team of doctors including Dr Paya Liyak, Dr Amita Tapir and Dr Dhurbajyoti Sarkar along with OT assistant and sanitary assistants successfully conducted the surgery. The infant was delivered at 7.20 pm on Tuesday.

The woman, who was initially admitted at the Rama Krishna Mission (RKM) Hospital here but was referred to TRIHMS on Tuesday after she tested positive for COVID-19. "She was in the terminal stage of pregnancy. The team of doctors decided to conduct the caesarean section as per the standard operating procedure. This is her third pregnancy," TRIHMS Deputy Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Taw Kaki said.

TRIMS is the lone medical college in the state. The RKM Hospital authorities suspended all the services till July 23 after detection of the COVID-19 positive case.

Hospital secretary Swami Vishweshananda said that the OPD, emergency section, labour room and operation theatre will remain closed for three days for sanitisation and screening of health staff for contact tracing.

