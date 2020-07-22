Romania exceeds 1,000 new coronavirus cases in record daily high

Romania exceeds 1,000 new coronavirus cases in record daily highReuters | Bucharest | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:55 IST
The number of coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a record 1,030 new cases in a day, the government said on Wednesday, as the World Health Organization said spikes in southern Europe and the Balkans were worrying.
Romania has confirmed 40,163 cases since the pandemic reached it in late February and 2,101 people have died. The government has extended a state of alert, in place since May 15, by another 30 days until the middle of August.
