Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for the novel coronavirus again

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for the novel coronavirus againReuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:48 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has had another positive result for the novel coronavirus in the third test he has taken since falling ill on July 7, a secretariat of the Communications Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The test carried out on the president yesterday, on the 21st, showed a positive result," a statement said. "President Bolsonaro is still in good condition, accompanied by the presidency's medical team," it added.
