Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 bln for millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses

The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies said on Wednesday. Pfizer said they will not receive any money from the government unless the vaccine is deemed to be safe and effective and is successfully manufactured.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:10 IST
U.S. to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 bln for millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses

The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies said on Wednesday.

Pfizer said they will not receive any money from the government unless the vaccine is deemed to be safe and effective and is successfully manufactured. The agreement allows the U.S. government to acquire an additional 500 million doses, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense said.

HHS said the vaccine will be made available to Americans at no cost, although their health insurance may be charged. In clinical trials, Pfizer and BioNTech have been testing vaccines that require two injections. That means a supply of 100 million doses would likely vaccinate 50 million Americans.

The Trump administration has agreed to spend billions of dollars for the development and procurement of potential vaccines. The administration launched Operation Warp Speed — a joint HHS and Department of Defense program — to accelerate the development of coronavirus vaccines, treatments and diagnostics. More than 150 coronavirus vaccines using a variety of technologies are in development globally, with some two dozen already in human trials. Governments have signed deals with drugmakers to secure the supply of various vaccine candidates.

Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine candidate is among those that are set to be tested in a large trial. The vaccine has shown promise in early-stage small studies in humans. Pfizer will deliver the doses if the product receives emergency use authorization or licensing from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, after demonstrating safety and efficacy in a large Phase 3 clinical trial.

The companies said they expect to be ready to seek some form of regulatory approval as early as October if the ongoing studies are successful. Pfizer and BioNTech currently expect to manufacture up to 100 million doses globally by the end of 2020, and potentially more than 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021, subject to final dose selection from their clinical trial.

Pfizer's shares rose 4%, while BioNTech's U.S.-listed shares were up about 6% before the bell.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Slack files anti-competitive complaint against Microsoft in EU

Workplace chatting service Slack has filed a complaint in the EU against Microsoft, accusing the software company of anti-competitive behaviour. Slack says Microsoft illegally bundles Microsoft Teams messaging product, which is similar to S...

Punjab to procure 7 RNA-extraction machines to spur COVID testing facility

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to procure seven automatic RNA-extraction machines to equip viral testing labs in the state to boost their COVID-19 testing capacity. Three such labs are already operational at government medical c...

Urea output at record 244.55 lakh tonne in FY20

The urea production rose to record 244.55 lakh tonne in 2019-20 while sales increased 5 per cent to 336.97 lakh tonne, according to the government data. The shortfall between domestic production of urea and demand is met through imports. ...

Curfew-like restrictions to be imposed in Manipur for 14 days, beginning Thursday 2 pm: CM N Biren Singh.

Curfew-like restrictions to be imposed in Manipur for 14 days, beginning Thursday 2 pm CM N Biren Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020