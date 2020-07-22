UP corona count: Largest single-day spike with 2,300 new cases as 34 more die

A total 2,300 people tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday in the largest single-day rise till date in Uttar Pradesh, while 34 persons died of it in the last 24 hours. The two figures raised the death toll due to the disease in the state to 1,263 and total cases to 55,588. The active COVID-19 cases in the state, however, stands at 20,825, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Wednesday.

"As many as 1,263 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, while the count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 20,825," he added. He also said the count of fresh cases in the state stands at 2,308.

Prasad said as many as 33,500 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The count of total COVID-19 cases was 53,288 in the state on Tuesday. A total of 20,829 patients are presently admitted in isolation wards in the state, he said.

Over 45,650 samples were tested on Tuesday, while over 16 lakh samples have been examined so far, he added. Referring to eSanjeevani, a telemedicine platform to get doctors' advice on COVID-19 infection, Prasad said, "There is no need to go to hospitals. You need to register yourself by providing your phone number. After this, you will get an OTP and you get registered on submitting the OTP." Doctors will prescribe medicine through the platform itself, he said.

'eSanjeevaniOPD – Stay Home OPD' has been developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Mohali. Some of the salient features of this citizen-friendly web-based National Teleconsultation Service (eSanjeevaniOPD) include patient registration, token generation, queue management, audio-visual consultation with a doctor along with the provision of ePrescriptions and SMS/email notifications. Static centres for testing too will be set up in the state, Prasad said. He also said that a helpline number --18001805146 -- has been started for those in home isolation.