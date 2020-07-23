Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House scrambles on nursing homes as COVID-19 surges

“The light is starting to shine and we will get there very quickly.” The USD 5 billion announced Wednesday is part of a package, including efforts to facilitate ongoing testing of nursing home staff, providing states a weekly list of facilities with increased COVID-19 cases, and offering additional training and support for the homes. Advocates and industry have been pressing the administration and Congress for weeks to provide more financial assistance and support for nursing homes.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 06:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 06:20 IST
White House scrambles on nursing homes as COVID-19 surges

Fearing another grim wave of nursing home deaths as COVID-19 cases rebound, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his administration will provide USD 5 billion to help facilities counter the virus. The move follows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's recent unveiling of a family caregiver plan that aims to greatly expand and subsidize alternatives to institutional care for frail older adults.

Both men are competing for seniors' votes against a backdrop of eroding political support for Trump among older Americans. “I want to send a message of support and hope to every senior citizen," Trump said at the White House. “The light is starting to shine and we will get there very quickly.” The USD 5 billion announced Wednesday is part of a package, including efforts to facilitate ongoing testing of nursing home staff, providing states a weekly list of facilities with increased COVID-19 cases, and offering additional training and support for the homes.

Advocates and industry have been pressing the administration and Congress for weeks to provide more financial assistance and support for nursing homes. An earlier White House recommendation to test all residents and staff has had mixed results. Nursing homes already have received USD 4.9 billion from pandemic relief funds approved by Congress.

Experts have testified to Congress that once the coronavirus is spreading within a community, it's just a matter of time before it enters nursing homes. Staffers can unwittingly be the carriers. Once inside, the virus encounters ideal conditions to propagate among medically frail residents living in close quarters.

States like Florida and Arizona now seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases are trying to head off a repeat of high numbers of nursing home deaths earlier in states like New Jersey and Massachusetts. Elderly housing facilities account for a disproportionately large share of US deaths from COVID-19, more than 37,000 fatalities among nursing home residents according to federal estimates, and more than 57,000 in an ongoing tally by The Associated Press, which also counts other long-term care facilities, and staff as well as residents. Both estimates were updated early this month.

The AP's count would represent about 40 per cent of more than 142,000 US deaths. For comparison, nursing home residents account for only about 1 per cent of the US population.

Older people are a key election-year constituency and many have direct experience with nursing homes. Some have experienced a short-term nursing home stay for rehabilitation following a hospitalization, and many have friends and loved ones who are living permanently in such facilities.

Many nursing homes have been closed to outside visitors since March. Two months ago the White House urged governors to test every nursing home resident and staffer within two weeks and then to have staff members retested on a weekly basis.

It was a request — much like the president's push for a return of in-person schooling — that many states shrugged off. Nursing home operators have said the logistics of such testing are enormously complicated and costly.

The latest White House initiative would also: — Build on an announcement last week that the administration is distributing point-of-care tests — 15-minute tests — to all 15,400 nursing homes in the country. On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence told governors in a private conference call that the administration was in the process of purchasing and distributing the equipment and supplies. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday it will now require all nursing homes in states with overall positive testing result of 5 per cent or more to test all staff weekly.

Pence said tests will be shipped on a priority basis to where the need is greatest and the goal is to get them all distributed in roughly the next five weeks..

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. prosecutors say Chinese researcher is evading arrest in San Francisco consulate

The FBI believes that a Chinese researcher, accused of visa fraud for hiding her affiliation with the Chinese military, has been holed up in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco for a month, according to court filings.The filings in U.S. ...

'Make farming profitable vocation in Telangana': KCR to agriculture dept

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a review meeting with officials from the agriculture department at Pragathi Bhavan in which he urged them to make farming a profitable vocation in the state. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Ry...

Worker in building housing White House staff tests positive for coronavirus -NBC News

A cafeteria employee who works in a building where some White House staffers have offices has tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC News reported on Wednesday.The White House is conducting contact tracing after the worker in the Eisenhow...

Ireland allows travellers from 15 countries without quarantine requirement

Travellers from 15 countries, excluding the United States and the United Kingdom, will be allowed to visit Ireland without requiring a 14-day self-quarantine measure, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local media on Wednesday local tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020