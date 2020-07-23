Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa 59% excess deaths imply hidden COVID-19 toll

South Africa witnessed some 17,000 extra deaths from natural causes or 59% more than would normally be expected between early May and mid-July, scientists said, suggesting many more people are dying of COVID-19 than shown in official figures. New data by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), released overnight, showed that just in the week to July 14 - the latest figures available - there was an excess of 5,022 deaths by natural causes, about half more than usual.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:19 IST
South Africa 59% excess deaths imply hidden COVID-19 toll
Representative Image

South Africa witnessed some 17,000 extra deaths from natural causes or 59% more than would normally be expected between early May and mid-July, scientists said, suggesting many more people are dying of COVID-19 than shown in official figures.

New data by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), released overnight, showed that just in the week to July 14 - the latest figures available - there was an excess of 5,022 deaths by natural causes, about half more than usual. Africa's most industrialized nation is in the middle of a runaway epidemic of the coronavirus, with cases increasing by more than 10,000 days and the current total just shy of 400,000. But its recorded death toll has so far been low, at 5,940 deaths or less than 1.5 percent of cases.

Debbie Bradshaw, a chief specialist scientist at the government-funded research council, said the figures revealed: "a huge discrepancy" between the confirmed COVID-19 death toll and the number of excess natural deaths. President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented a tough lockdown at the end of March, shutting shops, requiring people to stay at home and sending the army on to the streets to enforce it back when South Africa had only 400 recorded cases.

But a surge in poverty and unemployment in a country that already had too much of both spurred the government to lift restrictions well before the peak of infections. The council's data showed that of the 17,090 extra deaths, 11,175 were people over the age of 60, a telltale sign of COVID-19, which is overwhelmingly more deadly for older people.

Ramaphosa said this month that scientists had predicted up to 50,000 deaths in South Africa, a figure which seems possible based on Thursday's findings by the council.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

AP Explains: Hagia Sophia's history of conflict and faith

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to join hundreds of worshippers Friday for the first Muslim prayers at the Hagia Sophia in 86 years, after a controversial high court ruling paved the way for the landmark monument to be t...

Greece: Firefighters race to stop blaze during lull in wind

Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were fighting a blaze for a second day in southern Greece on Thursday that forced evacuations and a night-long battle to save seaside homes. The Fire Service said the blaze outside the southern city ...

Corteva Agriscience appoints Rahoul Sawani as MD of South Asia unit

Global agri company Corteva Agriscience on Thursday announced the appointment of Rahoul Sawani as managing director for its South Asia commercial unit. Sawani will take over from Dr K V Subbarao, who will relocate to Johannesburg, South Afr...

British PM Johnson seeks to revive strained relations with Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to play down tensions with Scotland during a visit on Thursday, saying the COVID-19 crisis has shown the collective power of the United Kingdom.The ties that bind the kingdoms constituent parts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020