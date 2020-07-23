Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris sewage reveals COVID still not flushed away

Samples of wastewater from the Paris sewage system have been showing traces of COVID-19 again since the end of June, having vanished when France imposed a lockdown, according to the head of the laboratory leading the research.

Reuters | Noisy-Le-Grand | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:48 IST
Paris sewage reveals COVID still not flushed away
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samples of wastewater from the Paris sewage system have been showing traces of COVID-19 again since the end of June, having vanished when France imposed a lockdown, according to the head of the laboratory leading the research. Infection rates in France are subsiding, but officials this week made the wearing of masks in enclosed public spaces compulsory after a series of localized flare-ups. To date, COVID-19 has killed over 30,000 people in France.

Early studies by scientists in The Netherlands, France, Australia and elsewhere suggest sewage sampling for signs of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could help estimate the number of infections in a geographic area, without having to test every person. Laurent Moulin, who heads the research laboratory run by public water utility company Eau de Paris, cautioned the findings on their own did not mean a resurgence of the virus in the population since France eased its lockdown restrictions.

But, said Moulin, when used in conjunction with other data it can be a useful early warning sign of the virus spreading, even before people feel sick enough to seek medical help. "We had the lockdown, which reduced the number of sick people, and then a little while later we saw a reduction of the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 in the wastewater," Moulin said, referring to the strain of virus behind the COVID-19 epidemic.

"What are we seeing at the end of June? We've seen some locations that were negative (for virus traces) and are becoming positive," he said. Infection rates in Paris are declining in line with the national trend.

Workers at a sewage plant in Noisy-le-Grand, on the eastern edge of Paris, fill plastic bottles with wastewater and put them in a cool box. These are then ferried to the laboratory, on the southern outskirts of the city, where researchers in biohazard suits and masks analyze them. The sampling of wastewater detects coronavirus genomes, fragments of the virus's genetic material which are not infectious and can be emitted by people not displaying symptoms.

Moulin said the evidence his teams gather from the sewage system would feed into models that are being used to analyze the progression of the virus. Researchers in Paris posted findings in April that showed how sampling wastewater in the city for a month tracked the same curve of the rising and falling epidemic there.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president says plans to raise public sector pensions

Mexican federal government workers ought to receive higher pensions, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday, a day after the government announced plans to boost average pensions of regular workers by about 40.Were also going...

Bollywood celebrities should renounce dubious connections: BJP leader Jay Panda

Bollywood celebrities should renounce connections with dubious people who support Pakistan and advocate the spread of unrest in Kashmir, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda said here on Thursday. I had tweeted yesterday on this issue which was c...

COVID-19: Two more ICC qualifying events postponed

The International Cricket Council ICC on Thursday announced the postponement of two further qualifying events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2 series due to be hosted in Namibia in September -...

South Africa women set to return to training

Cricket South Africa CSA on Thursday announced that the womens team will return to training on Monday to start the preparation for the proposed tour of England in September. The Proteas Women will return to squad training on Monday in prepa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020