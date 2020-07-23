174 new coronavirus cases in Goa, count reaches 4,350; 1 death

174 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in Goa and one patient died at the state's dedicated COVID-19 hospital on Thursday, said a state health department official. The coronavirus case count in the coastal state is now 4,350.

With the death of a 71-year-old man at ESI Hospital in Margao, COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 29, the official said. 114 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the recoveries to 2,655.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,350, new cases 174, deaths 29, discharged 2,655, active cases 1,666, samples tested till date: 1,17,321.