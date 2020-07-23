Left Menu
Random sampling to detect asymptomatic patients to begin from Jodhpur: Rajasthan health minister

He said the random sampling method used in the Ramganj model will be adopted to identify those who are infected in Jodhpur city as well. The health minister claimed that the proportion of patients recovering in the state is the best among the 10 big states of the country and the death rate is also less than the national average.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:28 IST
Random sampling to detect asymptomatic patients to begin from Jodhpur: Rajasthan health minister
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday said the scope of contact tracing will be extended through random sampling where high number of coronavirus are being detected in the state. The random and cluster sampling will start from Jodhpur, he said.

The biggest challenge is to identify asymptomatic patients in the state and it can be only detected through investigation, the minister asserted. He said the random sampling method used in the Ramganj model will be adopted to identify those who are infected in Jodhpur city as well.

The health minister claimed that the proportion of patients recovering in the state is the best among the 10 big states of the country and the death rate is also less than the national average. He pointed out that the death rate in the state is 1.38 per cent. Sharma said plasma therapy has been successfully tested in the state. Apart from Jaipur, instructions have also been given to treat plasma therapy for patients in other districts of the state with permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He said instructions have been issued to the officers to improve the services of catering and sanitation in the quarantine centres of the state. He said that special attention has been issued to areas like Bikaner, Pali, Barmer and Bhiwadi.

