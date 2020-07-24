Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million since January as infections mushroom

The United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections since the first U.S. case was confirmed in January, according to a Reuters tally, reflecting a nationwide escalation of the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 03:19 IST
Total U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million since January as infections mushroom

The United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections since the first U.S. case was confirmed in January, according to a Reuters tally, reflecting a nationwide escalation of the pandemic. The United States took 98 days to reach its first one million cases of the coronavirus but just 16 days to increase from 3 million to 4 million, the tally showed. The total suggests that at least one in 82 Americans have been infected at some point in the pandemic.

The average number of new cases is now rising by more than 2,600 per hour nationwide, the highest rate in the world. As the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak has spread from New York to the South and West, federal, state and local officials have clashed over how to ease lockdowns imposed on Americans and businesses.

Requirements that residents wear masks in public have become the subject of a fierce political divide, as many conservatives argue that such orders violate the U.S. Constitution. U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican who has rejected a nationwide mask rule and been reluctant to wear one himself, this week reversed course and encouraged Americans to do so.

"We have to do our mitigation steps: wear a mask, avoid the crowds. We won't see hospitalizations and deaths go down for a couple of weeks because (they are) lagging indicators, but we are turning that tide," U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir told the Fox News Network in an interview. Giror also pushed for faster test results and Quest Diagnostics Inc, one of the nation's biggest medical testing companies, said on Thursday it expects to cut week-long turnaround times for COVID-19 tests by more than half to get to "acceptable" levels by September.

SCHOOLS AT THE CENTER OF DEBATE Another partisan point of contention is whether schools should fully reopen for the fall term despite concerns that doing so could cause another spike in infections.

In Florida, the state teachers' union has sued to stop in-class instruction. Florida reported a record one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths on Thursday at 173. Florida's health commissioner said earlier this month that schools must reopen, but Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has since said that parents should have the option to keep their children home.

Trump, who has said he could withhold federal funding from school districts that defy his recommendation to reopen, said on Wednesday that the decision would ultimately be up to governors. Administration officials have said a quicker reopening is essential to get the cratering economy moving again, a central plank of Trump's re-election campaign.

Trump has been holding his first coronavirus briefings in months without the experts on his task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci, who became a household name in the early days of the pandemic, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday on Opening Day of the truncated Major League Baseball season at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Trump's rival for the presidency, Democrat Joe Biden, blasted his handling of the pandemic in a video aired on Thursday. The video took the form of a staged conversation between Biden and former President Barack Obama, in which the two men discussed what they characterized as a failure by Trump to take responsibility for solving the crisis.

"Can you imagine standing up when you were president, saying, 'It's not my responsibility?'" Biden asked Obama. "Those words didn't come out of our mouths when we were in office," Obama replied.

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan finds mass grave believed to have bodies of officers executed by Bashir

Sudan has found a mass grave that most likely contains remains of 28 army officers executed in 1990 for plotting an attempted coup against the former President Omar al-Bashir, the public prosecutor office said late on Thursday. The officers...

EXCLUSIVE-More than 1,000 people at Twitter had ability to aid hack of accounts -sources

More than a thousand Twitter employees and contractors as of earlier this year had access to internal tools that could change user account settings and hand control to others, two former employees said, making it hard to defend against the ...

Pompeo urges more assertive approach to 'Frankenstein' China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China on Thursday and said the United States and its allies must use more creative and assertive ways to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways, calling it the mission of o...

Sudan finds mass grave believed to have bodies of officers executed by Bashir

Sudan has found a mass grave that most likely contains remains of 28 army officers executed in 1990 for plotting an attempted coup against the former President Omar al-Bashir, the public prosecutor office said late on Thursday.The officers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020