Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile's 'Brexit moment': Congress passes pensions bill, president agrees to sign it

"The president's decision to enact this constitutional reform is due to his intention and will - given the difficult economic and social situation experienced by many families and compatriots - to facilitate and expedite the withdrawal of these pension savings funds," the government said in a statement. Chile's lower chamber erupted in cheers and clapping after the bill was passed on Thursday, with some chanting "no more AFP" - a reference to the long-running campaign to tear up Chile's much-mimicked defined contribution Pension Funds Administrators (AFP) system that was introduced during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 05:01 IST
Chile's 'Brexit moment': Congress passes pensions bill, president agrees to sign it

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Thursday bowed to intense public pressure and agreed to sign into law a controversial bill allowing citizens to draw down 10% of their pensions early amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pinera`s centre-right government had staunchly opposed the emergency relief measure, saying it would support citizens through the public purse instead.

But after a significant contingent of lawmakers from Pinera's ruling coalition helped the bill gain two-thirds majority approval in Congress on Thursday, the president said he would waive his right to veto the move and sign it into law on Friday. "The president's decision to enact this constitutional reform is due to his intention and will - given the difficult economic and social situation experienced by many families and compatriots - to facilitate and expedite the withdrawal of these pension savings funds," the government said in a statement.

Chile's lower chamber erupted in cheers and clapping after the bill was passed on Thursday, with some chanting "no more AFP" - a reference to the long-running campaign to tear up Chile's much-mimicked defined contribution Pension Funds Administrators (AFP) system that was introduced during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. Cristobal Bellolio, a political scientist, said the bill represented Chile's "Brexit moment," a symbolic blow to the establishment, against the advice of experts, by an angry populace emboldened by social protests that broke out in October last year against inequality and state policies including the AFP system.

The bill's swift passage and surprise cross-party backing has caught the government on the back foot as it battles one of the world's worst outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic. There had been warnings from political activists and opposition leaders that if the president sought to block the pensions bill, there would be an immediate resumption of last year`s protests regardless of the coronvirus-related lockdowns still blanketing much of the country.

Economists and ministers have said that withdrawing from pension funds will diminish already low average payouts and deliver a shock to stock, bond and currency markets. The bill's supporters say alternative support offered by government to millions of citizens left unemployed and impoverished by the pandemic was insufficient and bureaucratic.

In Thursday's statement, the government said it remained "firmly committed" to a wholesale overhaul of the AFP system to make it more equitable.

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP convention

US President Donald Trump has announced to cancel the Jacksonville portion of the GOP convention where he would have formally accepted the presidential nomination of the Republican party for the November elections. Trump, at a White House n...

Strong-finishing pitchers lead Cards, Pirates into opener

Pitchers who finished strong last season will make the Opening Day starts when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Jack Flaherty 11-8, 2.75 ERA in 2019 was the Cardinals clear choice to launch the season at Busch ...

Costa Rica to reopen two airports to tourists

Costa Rica will reopen two of its airports on Aug. 1 to tourists from the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, the government said on Thursday, even as it reported the highest daily number of coronavirus infections to date. Touris...

Rangers face Rockies in debut for Globe Life Field

The official opening of Globe Life Field was expected to be packed with fans at the start of a 162-game season that spanned six months. Instead, a truncated 2020 campaign will break in the new home for the Texas Rangers. Things will be much...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020