C'garh records 116 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally climbs to 6,370

As many as 116 people have tested positive for coronavirus, while four patients died of the infection in Chhattisgarh, a health official said on Friday. At least 116 cases were recorded on Thursday night, taking the tally to 6,370, while the toll has climbed to 34, the official said.

As per official data, the state recorded 371 cases the whole of Thursday, which was the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the outbreak in March. "While 116 cases were reported at night, 255 people were found positive earlier in the day on Thursday," he said.

Of the 116 cases reported at night, 91 were from Raipur district, nine from Surguja, six from Rajnandgaon, three from Korba, two each from Mahasamund and Bilaspur and a case each from Durg, Surajpur and Kanker, the official said. All four new fatalities were reported from Raipur district, he said.

Two men in their 60s and a 52-year-old woman died of the viral infection and co-morbidities at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, the official said. Swab sample of a 54-year-old man from Tikrapara, who was declared brought dead at AIIMS, tested positive for the infection on Thursday, he said.

The state currently has 1,949 active cases, as 4,387 patients have recovered from the infection, while 34 have succumbed to it, he said. With 1,607 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, followed by Bilaspur at 480, Rajnandgaon at 478, Janjgir-Champa at 390 and Korba at 367 cases, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,370, new cases 116, deaths 34, discharged 4,387, active cases 1,949, people tested so far 2,68,285..