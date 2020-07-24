Left Menu
PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:46 IST
COVID-19: Maha woman sells injection at inflated price, held

A woman has been arrested in Ulhasnagar in Thane district for allegedly selling at inflated prices an injection being used to treat coronavirus patients, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration officials said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, an FDA team raided the premises of Nita Panjwani on Thursday evening for selling Tocilizumab Actemra injection for Rs 60,000 instead of the label price of Rs 40,545, an official said.

"She was selling the injection without a prescription. We have charged her under IPC, Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and Essential Commodities Act," he said.

Tocilizumab Actemra, an immuno-suppressant, is being added to a regimen of Remdesivir to treat critical COVID-19 patients..

