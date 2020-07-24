FACTBOX-Countries whose travellers will be tested for COVID in French airports

FACTBOX-Countries whose travellers will be tested for COVID in French airportsReuters | Paris | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:17 IST
People arriving from 16 countries outside the European Union where the infection rate of COVID-19 is deemed to be high will be subject to compulsory testing on arrival at French airports and sea ports, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday. Those who test positive will be required to enter quarantine.
Here is a list of the countries concerned by the measure, according to France's BFM Television: - United States - Bahrain - Panama - South Africa - Kuwait - Qatar - Israel - Brazil - Peru - Serbia - United Arab Emirates - Algeria - Turkey - Madagascar - India - Oman
