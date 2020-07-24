Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson dismisses anti-vaxxers as 'nuts'

They are nuts, they are nuts.” Johnson was touring the east London center to promote a campaign for flu vaccinations ahead of winter. The anti-vaccination movement was fueled by a now-discredited article in the medical journal Lancet by Andrew Wakefield, which alleged the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine was linked to autism.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:02 IST
UK's Johnson dismisses anti-vaxxers as 'nuts'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed campaigners seeking to oppose vaccinations, describing so-called anti-vaxxers as "nuts.'' Johnson asked staff at a London medical center what they thought of anti-vaxxers while adding, "There's all these anti-vaxxers now. They are nuts, they are nuts." Johnson was touring the east London center to promote a campaign for flu vaccinations ahead of winter.

The anti-vaccination movement was fueled by a now-discredited article in the medical journal Lancet by Andrew Wakefield, which alleged the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine was linked to autism. The article was later retracted and Wakefield lost his medical license.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Floods claim 10 lives in Bihar, nearly 1 million people affected in 10 districts

The floods in Bihar claimed at least 10 lives till Friday and hit as many districts in the northern parts of the state, leaving nearly one million affected by the deluge, the states disaster management department said. Heavy rainfalls cause...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slides as Intel dives, earnings and pandemic weigh

Wall Street retreated on Friday as weak earnings sparked a pre-weekend selloff that was also fed by surging coronavirus cases and geopolitical uncertainties. For the second day in a row, the tech sector weighed heaviest on all three major U...

White House: children should go back to school even if studies show they spread coronavirus

Children still should go back to school even if it turns out that they are transmitting the deadly novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 140,000 U.S. lives, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.President Donald...

Chilean health minister sets gradual lifting of Santiago lockdown

Coronavirus lockdowns for parts of the Chilean capital Santiago will be gradually lifted from Tuesday, July 28, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Friday. Residents in the less populous and wealthier eastern suburbs of the capital will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020