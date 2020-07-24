Left Menu
COVID hospitals to ensure 'zero delay' in transfer of patients from triage to ICU

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the principal secretary, Delhi Health Department, on Friday with nodal officers, medical directors, medical superintendents of the Delhi government's dedicated COVID hospitals, he said. As per the latest protocol, even suspected COVID-19 patients, in serious condition are to be given immediate medical attention as required when brought to dedicated facilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:17 IST
Seeking to reduce deaths from COVID-19, authorities have directed dedicated coronavirus hospitals to ensure that there is "absolutely no delay" in transferring a serious patient from triage area to an ICU, a senior official said on Friday. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the principal secretary, Delhi Health Department, on Friday with nodal officers, medical directors, medical superintendents of the Delhi government's dedicated COVID hospitals, he said.

As per the latest protocol, even suspected COVID-19 patients, in serious condition are to be given immediate medical attention as required when brought to dedicated facilities. "It was decided that to ensure mortality from COVID-19, dedicated government hospitals would ensure zero-delay in transfer of serious patients from triage area to an ICU, so that oxygen and other requirement can be immediately met," said a senior official who attended the meeting.

The official, also a senior doctor at a dedicated COVID-19 facility here, said earlier many patients would just be lying in ambulances looking for a bed or medical attention, and ambulances have limited supply of oxygen, so there is a risk. In the meeting, some other steps that can be taken to reduce deaths due to COVID-19 were also discussed.

Delhi recorded 1,025 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.28 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,777 authorities said. Thirty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin on Friday.

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation.

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the need

